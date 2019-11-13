BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore approaches 300 homicides for the fifth year in a row, Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young wants to make it clear he doesn’t believe a lack of leadership is the problem.
“I’m not committing the murders, and that’s what people need to understand, I’m not committing the murders, the police commissioner is not committing it the council is not permitting it, so how can you fault leadership?”
As of Saturday, the city’s homicide count was 296. There were 309 in 2018.
Since 2015, the city has been unable to stay below 300 murders. A recent notable murder involved a YMCA coach from Catonsville, which prompted an op-ed by the CEO of the Y in Central Maryland written in the Baltimore Sun, calling out the city’s leadership.
“You know, this has been five years, of 300 plus murders, and I don’t see it as a lack of leadership so I beg to differ with that.” Young added.
