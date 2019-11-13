Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a shooting in southeast Baltimore that left one man injured Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 500 block of N. Curley Street around 4:44 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the right calf.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Southeast District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and have no information about a suspect or motive.
Anyone with information about this shooting should call detectives at (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
