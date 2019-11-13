Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 2-alarm fire broke out Wednesday morning in West Baltimore.
Officials said it was a vacant building in the area of Calhoun and Baltimore Streets.
This fire has now been upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire…this means addition resources are needed to help extinguish the fire and control the spreading to additional dwellings. On a 2nd alarm 4 engines 2 trucks are dispatched
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) November 13, 2019
