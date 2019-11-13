Comments
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — A woman is in serious condition after a dog attack in Prince George’s County.
Police were called to the 11000 block of McKay Road in Fort Washington late Wednesday night.
Responding officers fired their weapons and killed the dog.
PIO is en route to a serious dog attack in the 11000 block of McKay Rd. in Fort Washington. The adult female who was attacked is in serious condition. Responding officers discharged their weapons and one dog is deceased.
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 14, 2019
No further information has been released.
