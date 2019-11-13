  • WJZ 13On Air

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — A woman is in serious condition after a dog attack in Prince George’s County.

Police were called to the 11000 block of McKay Road in Fort Washington late Wednesday night.

Responding officers fired their weapons and killed the dog.

No further information has been released.

