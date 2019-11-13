GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — A former NFL player from Anne Arundel County is facing drug possession charges after being arrested after an investigation at a Walgreens and his home led to his arrest.

Officers responded for a report of a CDS violation at the Walgreens on Crain Highway South in Glen Burnie at around 5:10 p.m.

When they got there, officers saw the suspect, Jacob David Bender, enter a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee. They approached him and through investigation found 144 Oxycodone pills, worth around $3,600.

Bender is a former New York Jets guard and offensive tackle. He was drafted by the Jets in 2007 but waived from them in 2008.

They also found $4,078 cash on Bender. The investigation led to police executing a search warrant at Bender’s home in the 7900 block of Crainmount Drive in Glen Burnie.

They found 34 shotgun shells, 50 9mm rounds and 40 .22-250 Remington rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Bender was arrested and has been taken to Eastern District for processing.

He is charged with possession of CDS not marijuana, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, and illegal possession of ammo.

Bender has a long history of charges, including reckless driving, drug possession and other gun charges. He previously was listed as living in Edgewater, but his current address shows he is now in Glen Burnie.

Case records also show he is facing an assault charge from October 31, 2019.