ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that Keiffer J. Mitchell, Jr. will be his new chief legislative officer.
Mitchell succeeds Christopher Shank, who has been in the position since June 2016. Shank is leaving the administration for the private sector, according to Hogan’s office.
Coming from Baltimore City as a former Democratic delegate, he has held the post of senior advisor to the governor since the start of Hogan’s administration.
“Keiffer Mitchell’s whole life has been about fighting for the people of Baltimore City and Maryland, and he is deeply respected and admired by elected leaders in both parties,” said Governor Hogan. “Keiffer’s experience bringing people together and working across the aisle makes him an outstanding choice to be our new chief legislative officer. I want to take this opportunity to thank Chris Shank, who has given decades of distinguished service to our state, and has been at the center of countless bipartisan achievements.”
Mitchell served in the House of Delegates from 2011-2015, representing District 44 in Baltimore, and on the Baltimore City Council from 1995-2007.
