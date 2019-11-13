BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re one of the thousands of drivers who got a speed warning while crossing the Hatem Bridge, the Maryland Transportation Authority says you can ignore it.

The MDTA sent 22,000 speed warnings to motorists who traveled along the Hatem Bridge since Oct. 16, issued by an automated system the MDTA forgot to shut off after it debuted cashless tolls.

The cashless tolls were supposed to decrease backups on the U.S. 40 bridge the links Harford with Cecil County over the Susquehanna River. Drivers could go through tolls at highways speeds with electronic payment and wouldn’t need to stop at the toll.

But speed warnings issued to motorists told them that they were caught speeding on the bridge and that their E-ZPass accounts would be suspended if they got another violation. But the MDTA said the warning was sent in error.

“The MDTA sends warning notices for excessive speed to help ensure safety for our toll collectors and motorists through all Maryland toll plazas. No citations or fines are assessed. We have never suspended a customer’s E-ZPass Maryland account for receiving speed notices,” officials said in a statement to WJZ. “This proves that the warning notices are working, as customers are adjusting their driving behavior after receiving the notice and obeying the posted speed limit in the toll lane.”

The MDTA did turn off the equipment on Nov. 3. The next day they stopped sending the warning notices.

The agency spent $20,000 on sending the warnings.

The MDTA said any customers that received a notice at the Hatem Bridge after Oct. 16 can disregard the warning.

They did remind motorists that they should follow the speed limits through the E-ZPass toll lanes and failure to obey could result in a suspension of your account or account closure.

If customers have any questions, they can call 1-888-321-6824 or visit the E-ZPass Maryland Customer Service Center at the Hatem Bridge or JFK Highway (I-95).