BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hazelwood Elementary School in northeast Baltimore will be closed Thursday after a gas leak Wednesday.

Baltimore City firefighters were called to the scene of a hazmat incident at Hazelwood Elementary School Wednesday morning.

The school was evacuated and the students were dismissed at 11:15 a.m.

 

BGE found a leak and turned off the gas inside the school.

About 20 students said they were feeling ill, but were examined and are doing okay.

