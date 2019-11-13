Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hazelwood Elementary School in northeast Baltimore will be closed Thursday after a gas leak Wednesday.
Baltimore City firefighters were called to the scene of a hazmat incident at Hazelwood Elementary School Wednesday morning.
The school was evacuated and the students were dismissed at 11:15 a.m.
Alert: Due to ongoing repairs, Hazelwood EMS will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, November 14 for students. Staff should report to the PDC at 2500 E. Northern Parkway.
BGE found a leak and turned off the gas inside the school.
About 20 students said they were feeling ill, but were examined and are doing okay.
