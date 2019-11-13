Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City firefighters are on scene of a hazmat incident at Hazelwood Elementary School.
The school is located at 4517 Hazelwood Avenue in northeast Baltimore.
Due to a gas leak, Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School has evacuated and will dismiss today at 11:15 a.m. Please pick up your child at the recreation center entrance.
— Baltimore Schools (@BaltCitySchools) November 13, 2019
The school has been evacuated and the students will be dismissed at 11:15 a.m.
