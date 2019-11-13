WATCH LIVEHouse Impeachment Inquiry Hearing
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City firefighters are on scene of a hazmat incident at Hazelwood Elementary School.

The school is located at 4517 Hazelwood Avenue in northeast Baltimore.

The school has been evacuated and the students will be dismissed at 11:15 a.m.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. 

