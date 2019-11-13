Comments
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A man was allegedly assaulted at a Popeyes restaurant in Silver Spring Tuesday night.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A man was allegedly assaulted at a Popeyes restaurant in Silver Spring Tuesday night.
Montgomery County Police told WUSA9 that the victim’s wife reported the incident to police. She told police that six teens dressed in all black hoodies allegedly attacked her husband, who’s in his 50’s.
The incident happened at the Popeyes at 11311 Lockwood Drive around 8 p.m.
The suffered an injury to his lip, WUSA9 reported.
The suspects fled after the incident.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
You must log in to post a comment.