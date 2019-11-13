Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Arctic blast hitting Maryland helped Baltimore tie the record low temperature for Wednesday, November 13.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Arctic blast hitting Maryland helped Baltimore tie the record low temperature for Wednesday, November 13.
The low temperature dropped to 22 degrees at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Wednesday morning, tying the record set in 1911, according to the National Weather Service.
Records have been kept at BWI since 1950; before that, they had been measured in downtown Baltimore.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.
You must log in to post a comment.