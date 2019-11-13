BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AFC offensive player of the week again after he won the honor last week, too.
Jackson’s the first player in either conference to win the weekly award three times this year.
He led the Ravens to their win against the Bengals Sunday. It’s the team’s fifth consecutive win and they are 7-2 for the season so far. Jackson also had a perfect passer rating (158.3) during the game — something he did earlier in the season against the Dolphins.
We've never seen a season like the one @Lj_era8's having. 🙌@Ravens | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/7kBq8qkwX3
— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2019
He’s only the second quarterback to do it twice in a season.
Jackson’s gone viral since Sunday’s game when he made a 47-yard touchdown after escaping the Bengals defense with a 360 spin move.
