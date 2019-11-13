FULTON, MD. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old male student has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old female student at Reservoir High School in Fulton.
The victim reported she agreed to meet the suspect in a bathroom during school hours on November 11, but did not consent to sexual activity.
She said that he forcibly sexually assaulted her, despite her protests.
The girl said she reported the incident to a school counselor, and police were notified to begin an investigation.
The teenage boy has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.
Howard County Police are not releasing his identity at this time.
He was taken into custody at his home Wednesday morning and is not expected to return to the school until the investigation is complete, as part of Howard County Public Schools policy.
