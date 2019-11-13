Comments
PHILADELPHIA (WJZ) — U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Joe DeFelice announced Wednesday that veteran homelessness in Maryland decreased 14.6 percent in 2019, with 84 more veterans now having a roof over their heads.
According to HUD’s Annual Homeless Assessment Report, the total number of reported veterans experiencing homelessness in the nation continues to decline.
This year’s estimate finds 37,085 veterans nationwide experienced homelessness in January 2019, compared to 37,878 reported in January 2018.
HUD estimates among the total number of reported veterans experiencing homelessness in 2019, 22,740 veterans were found in sheltered settings while volunteers counted 14,345 veterans living in places not meant for human habitation.
These declines are the result of intense planning and targeted interventions, including the close collaboration between HUD and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
