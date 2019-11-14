BREAKING:At Least 2 Dead, Suspect Captured In CA High School Shooting
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing teenage girl who hasn’t been seen since October.

16-year-old Jaila Purvis was last seen October 30 in the 4300 block of Pimlico Road as she was leaving home for school.

She was last seen wearing a yellow school shirt with a blue bow tie, black slacks and brown shoes.

Jaila is 5’3″ and weighs 125 lbs.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of Jaila Purvis’ whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 443-984-7385, the Northwest District at (410) 396-2466, or dial 911.

