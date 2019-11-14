CROFTON, Md. (WJZ) — Check your tickets! Someone who bought a ticket at the 7-Eleven in Crofton won $1 million during the Powerball lottery drawing Wednesday.
The winning numbers to match were 23, 26, 27, 28, 66; and the Power Ball was 11. The Crofton ticket holder matched the first five numbers, but not the Powerball.
Maryland Lottery officials said the winner should sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place until they claim their winnings. They have 182 days to claim their winnings at the lottery headquarters at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore.
But, lottery officials said all players should check their tickets closely — because more than 10,500 people had a winning ticket in the state. Winners could claim anything from $4 and up, as Powerball has 9 different winning levels.
Since no one won the $60 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday, it rolled to $70 million for the Saturday, Nov. 16 drawing. That’s a cash option of $47 million.
It’s the third Powerball win in Maryland this year.
A Clear Spring man bought a $1 million winning ticket at Dual Highway BP in Hagerstown for the Feb. 20 drawing; and a Newburg man bought a $1 million winning ticket at Ole McDonnell’s Country Store in Newburg for the March 9 drawing.
For selling the ticket, the 7-Eleven store located at 2129 Defense Highway in Crofton earns a $2,500 bonus from the Lottery.
