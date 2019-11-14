Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 50 people in Maryland have now suffered lung injuries due to vaping and e-cigarette use, the state health department said this week.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 50 people in Maryland have now suffered lung injuries due to vaping and e-cigarette use, the state health department said this week.
As of Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Health has reported 49 cases of lung injury associated with vaping.
4 Things To Think About If You Want To Quit Vaping
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 2,172 cases of vaping-related lung injuries and 42 deaths. At least one of those deaths was in Washington, D.C.
The CDC has identified vitamin E acetate as a “chemical of concern” related to the illnesses and recommends e-cigarette users avoid products containing THC.
You must log in to post a comment.