BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 50 people in Maryland have now suffered lung injuries due to vaping and e-cigarette use, the state health department said this week.

As of Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Health has reported 49 cases of lung injury associated with vaping.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 2,172 cases of vaping-related lung injuries and 42 deaths. At least one of those deaths was in Washington, D.C.

The CDC has identified vitamin E acetate as a “chemical of concern” related to the illnesses and recommends e-cigarette users avoid products containing THC.

