



Fifteen-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and global superstar Alicia Keys will return as host of The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Sunday, January 26th, 2020 from 8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT, only on CBS and CBS All Access. The announcement comes just one week before GRAMMY nominees are revealed next Wednesday, November 20th at 8:20 AM, ET. Key categories will be announced live on CBS This Morning.

Last year’s ceremony marked Keys’ first time hosting an awards program and was met with praise from fans and critics alike. Keys’ opening monologue featured special guest appearances from former first lady Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith. A standout moment came when Keys played two pianos simultaneously in tribute to black pianist Hazel Scott; which became a top social moment according to Facebook.

“At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host of the GRAMMY Awards,” said Keys. “Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world, and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

“Alicia Keys is the ultimate musically credible MC and talent who brings everything you’d want to hosting big event television,” said Jack Sussman, EVP, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. “Alicia 2019 raised the bar to the next level, and I have no doubt Alicia 2020 will take Music’s Biggest Night to all new heights.”

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at 8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT only on CBS and available to stream live on CBS All Access. Following the live broadcast, the awards show will also be available on demand on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.