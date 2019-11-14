BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder for the death of Rennie Milligan and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injury.

On Jan. 13, 2019, Baltimore Police responded to the intersection of West Centre Street and North Eutaw Street where they found the victim, Milligan, laying in the street suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

Milligan was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examination found Milligan suffered defensive wounds and a stab wound to the left side of his neck. The death was ruled a homicide by multiple sharp force injuries.

The investigation found that shortly after midnight on Jan. 13, the victim and his girlfriend got into a verbal altercation inside of her apartment. The woman shared the apartment with her stepfather.

During the argument, Milligan left the apartment and walked outside the building to deescalate the situation. The couple, however, continued to argue through her window.

Scott was visiting the girlfriend’s stepfather and overheard the argument between Milligan and the girlfriend.

He told the girlfriend “I’ll take care of it,” and left the apartment with the stepfather and later approached Milligan.

Scott punched the victim in the face and stabbed him with a knife before he fled the scene.

Milligan was able to dial 911 and tell the operator he had been stabbed twice in the neck just before he collapsed in the street where he was later found dead by police.

Witnesses interviewed by Baltimore Police homicide detectives identified Scott as the person of interest.

Scott’s sentencing is scheduled for January 28, 2020. He is facing 43 years in prison for his crimes.