For the fifth year in a row, at least 300 people have died in Baltimore city.
According to City Council President and Mayoral Candidate Brandon Scott, Baltimore reached 300 homicides overnight.
“We are now again, unfortunately, at 300 homicides in Baltimore city,” Scott said Thursday morning. “As a city, we carry that pain and that trauma. It’s easy for us to be desensitized to this, but we have to understand that these are human lives — their not numbers and it impacts every facet — every inch of Baltimore city and everyone in our community.”
On Wednesday night, the city was at 297. It’s the fifth year in a row that Baltimore has surpassed 300 homicides. So far, this year has been pacing higher than in 2018 when there was 309 murders total.
“It’s not any lack of leadership on my part. I’ve been moving this city forward,” Mayor Jack Young said Wednesday. “I’m not committing the murders. And that’s what people need to understand. I’m not committing the murders. The police commissioner is not committing it. The council is not committing it. So how can you fault leadership? You know this has been five years of 300-plus murders, and I don’t see it as a lack of leadership.”
The comment came after John Hoey, the CEO of the Y of Central Maryland, said in an editorial the city has had a “crisis of leadership.”
Hoey told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren he was devastated by the murder of 31-year-old their sports and teen director Jordan Taylor on November 5.
Taylor is expected to be buried Thursday.
