BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a milestone birthday for twins George and Jim Martin.

The life-long Baltimore residents are turning 100 Friday.

The two have certainly kept their sense of humor and are living life to the fullest.

“I like to go places, do things and keep active,” George said.

George and Jim were born just minutes apart, on Nov. 15, 1919.

“I don’t feel old,” Jim said.

They spent most of their life right here in Baltimore.

“I’m a city person,” George said. “I’m no country boy.”

The two served their country during World War II- Jim in the Merchant Marine, George in the United States Army, where he would lose his arm in a training accident. An accident that introduced him to his wife Ruth.

“She was my nurse,” George said. “I looked at her, she looked at me and boom.”

They would go on to be married more than 60 years, have five kids, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Ruth passed away a few years ago, and it was at that time the decision was made for Jim and George to move back in together.

“Dad said, ‘Oh, I’ve roomed with my brother before. But I said, ‘Dad, that was 80 years ago,'” George Martin III said.

But if you ask Jim and George, their secret is in the way they live their life.

“Go places and see things and be active,” George said.