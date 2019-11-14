Comments
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced Thursday that a Bowie City police officer has been indicted for misconduct in office.
On Aug. 8, 2018, Lt. Ernest Stanley made a traffic stop on a vehicle with two occupants while in uniform.
The driver accelerated and fled the scene.
At that time, Lt. Stanley fired three rounds of his firearm, striking the vehicle once.
At the time of the shooting, neither occupants posed an imminent threat to the officer or the community, according to the indictment.
