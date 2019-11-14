COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police have charged a Columbia man with multiple sex offense after a paid encounter with a 16-year-old boy and are investigating if others may have been victimized.
Timothy Jamar Ford, 38, of Deep River Canyon, was charged with sexual assault, prostitution, solicitation of a minor and trafficking.
Police believe Ford approached the boy, who was reportedly panhandling in the area of Daystar Court and Twin Rivers Road on October 29, in a black Cadillac sedan.
The victim said Ford lured him into the car by offering him hundreds of dollars.
Once in the car, Ford told him he would be performing sex acts with other people to get the money. The boy reported that instead, Ford took him to a home and sexually assaulted him.
The victim also said Ford told him that he regularly “helps other boys” the same way.
Police identified Ford as the suspect and arrested him at his home on November 7. He’s being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.
You must log in to post a comment.