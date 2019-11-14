Comments
ARNOLD, MD. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man in Anne Arundel County for allegedly robbing a bank on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a hold-up alarm at the TD Bank in the 1400 block of Ritchie Highway in Arnold at around 2:50 p.m., and when they arrived they learned it was a robbery.
A man reportedly entered the bank and announced a robbery. The tellers complied and the suspect fled the scene.
Officers canvassed the area and located the suspect not too far from the scene.
Andrew Maloney, 32, of Severna Park, is charged with first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, theft, and two counts of robbery.
Credit: Anne Arundel County Police
Police said there were no weapons seen or implied and no injuries were reported.
