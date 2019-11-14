ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland Democratic Party will elect a new Chair in December, a month after Maya Rockeymoore Cummings resigned to run for her late husband’s congressional seat.

The MDP must elect a new Chair within 60 days of the acting Chair assuming responsibility, and the newly elected Chair will fill the remainder of the unexpired term.

The full meeting of the Democratic State Central Committee of Maryland is on December 7 at 10 a.m.

Rockeymoore Cummings announced her resignation Monday and Senator Cory McCray is now serving as the acting Chair.

So how does this work? How does the MDP elect a new Chair so quickly?

Any candidates seeking election must file a nominating form with the State Party signed by two voting members of the DSCCM by the time the Call to Order of the meeting of the State Central Committee.

Each candidate will get a total of five minutes for nominating and seconding speeches, which may be divided amongst three DSCM members.

Each candidate may also have an additional five minutes to address the DSCCM after nominations are closed.

How does one candidate win?

A majority of the weighted votes by DSCCM members in person are required for election. If no candidate wins a majority on the first ballot, the presiding officer shall call for a second ballot.

If no candidate wins the majority on the second ballot, additional ballots shall be conducted until a new State Party Chair is elected, but the candidate receiving the least number of votes on each preceding ballot will be eliminated from the successive vote.