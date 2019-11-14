GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are offering a $13,000 reward for information in the case of a Glen Burnie woman who went missing last year and whose partial remains were later found along the shores of Marley Creek.
Melanie Meleney had last been seen on October 12, 2018. Eleven days later, a passerby discovered human remains behind Good Sheppard Church in Glen Burnie.
Those remains were later identified as Meleney’s.
Anne Arundel County Police continue to investigate the “suspicious circumstances” behind Meleney’s disappearance and are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to her recovery.
Meleney’s family is providing a $1,000 reward for her return, and Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $2,000 reward.
Police said Thursday they hope witnesses are more likely to come forward since time has passed.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731, the anonymous TipLine at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
