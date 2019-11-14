  • WJZ 13On Air

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One Millersville Elementary School student got a special surprise Thursday.

She had an extra special guest join her for lunch!

Kaylee Post got to see her mom who just returned home from deployment.

Brianna Post-Burkholder said she hasn’t seen her daughter in person since just before Valentine’s Day because she’s been deployed in Afghanistan to serve in the U.S. Army.

Post-Burkholder said she’s expected to be home now through the holidays until next year.

 

