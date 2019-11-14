



As I fold the Motorola Razr in half for the first time, it becomes clear that the Razr — with its foldable 6.2-inch screen, 16-megapixel double-duty camera and $1,500 price tag — is the best designed, most completely thought-out foldable phone to date. Streamlined. Utterly pocketable. Nostalgic, with a sharp futuristic edge.

Over the course of the crisp fall day I spent at Motorola’s Chicago headquarters, I began to fall a little bit in love with the way the Razr softly snaps shut from top to bottom, one side laying flat on top of the other, without a visible gap between the two halves of the screen. With this simple act, Motorola has solved one of the biggest design conundrums that the Galaxy Fold and other foldable phones have yet to figure out.

If the $2,000 Samsung Galaxy Fold is the foldable phone for early adopters who want to show off their wealth and sophistication, the Motorola Razr could be a foldable phone best suited for the rest of us — or at least for those of us comfortable with spending $1,500 on a phone. (For reference, the 512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max costs roughly the same price. It converts to about £1,170 or AU$2,200.)

In setting out to create a foldable phone that doubles the screen size while keeping the body small enough to pocket, Motorola has faithfully updated its original Razr flip phone from 2004, the brand’s most iconic, best-selling phone ever. This new Razr is wider, heavier and fully stocked with features fit for 2019. And it succeeds in sparking my emotional attachment to the clamshell designs of yore. Resistance is futile: The Razr must be flipped.

