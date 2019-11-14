



Twenty-one years after his last crime, the suspected Potomac River Rapist has been captured, local authorities said Thursday afternoon.

The man in custody is identified as 60-year-old Giles Warrick.

The Potomac River Rapist murdered 29-year-old Christine Mirzayan and raped eight other women in the 1990s, according to authorities.

She was a National Academy of Sciences intern who was walking home from a cookout in Georgetown on August 1, 1998, but never made it home.

Authorities said she was raped and repeatedly bludgeoned with a 73 lb rock.

Two witnesses had later told police they had seen Mirzayan walking along a dark stretch of road with a man following her.

The FBI issued a release in December 2011 asking the community’s help in finding the ‘murderer and serial rapist’.

Warrick’s DNA was linked to seven of nine of the crimes, authorities said.

Authorities said they are keeping the option open that there could have been other victims.

During the time he was active, he had a landscaping company in the D.C. area.

They said he had mostly been living in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area but had recently moved to South Carolina, where he was arrested.

The immediate plan is to get him back to D.C. and then charge him, authorities said.