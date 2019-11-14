BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday the investigation into the death of Detective Sean Suiter is continuing.
Commissioner Harrison released a statement saying he should have chosen a better word last week when he said the investigation into Suiter’s death was closed.
“I should have chosen a better word last week when I said the investigation into the death of Detective Sean Suiter was “closed.” There are still investigative steps that need to be taken and the case is continuing. The medical examiner will ultimately make the final determination regarding Detective Suiter’s cause of death.”
Baltimore Police said November 6, they had closed their investigation into Suiter’s death after a Maryland State Police report concluded Detective Suiter died by suicide.
In a statement last week, Commissioner Harrison said, in part:
“I have received the Maryland State Police report regarding their review of the investigation into Det. Sean Suiter’s death. There is nothing in the report to suggest that Det. Suiter’s death was anything other than a suicide, nor was there any suggestion that the case should be re-investigated or continued.
Friday marks two years since Detective Suiter died while investigating a homicide in west Baltimore.
