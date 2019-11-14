Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man was arrested Friday after Baltimore Police recovered a stolen vehicle and tags.
Regional Auto Theft Task Force Units were in the 1900 block of W. Baltimore Street recovering a stolen vehicle when their License Plate Readers alerted them to another stolen vehicle that had just passed by.
The officers followed the vehicle and requested the assistance of Fox Trot.
Fox Trot followed the vehicle, a black 2006 Nissan Sentra, to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at Saratoga Street where RATT units were able to box the vehicle in and extract the driver.
Detectives determined that not only was the vehicle stolen, but the tags had been stolen from another vehicle and didn’t belong on the Nissan Sentra.
