BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A slightly warmer afternoon this Thursday after another very cold start at 22 degrees! Our normal high and low now is 57/37, so it’s been very cold lately!
Warmer air is on tap for Friday, to be followed by another shot of cold air for the weekend. Clouds may come back later Saturday night, but any showers should be limited to the extreme lower Eastern Shore.
Highs Saturday will be in the low 40’s and the mid 40’s on Sunday.
Dress in some layers for the Ravens game! Bob Turk
