BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested four people in connection with a homicide in southeast Baltimore earlier this week.
Anthony Clark, 19; Shamar Jerry, 19; James Dunbar, 18; and William Thornton, 26, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges in the homicide, which happened Wednesday night in the 2600 block of McElderry Street, police said.
The shooting left 21-year-old Donnell Brockington with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he later died at an area hospital.
Officers patrolling the area around 8:35 p.m. heard gunshots and then saw a gold 2006 Infiniti with six people inside speeding away from the scene.
Police followed the vehicle, which later crashed at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and Caroline Street. Four of the people in the vehicle were arrested after bailing from the car.
Booking photos for the four were not immediately available.
You must log in to post a comment.