BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old woman whose body was found in northwest Baltimore Thursday.

Officers were called to the 5300 Grist Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of a questionable death. When they arrived, they found the woman, Africa Nicole Powell, dead.

Police said her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where her death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

Earlier this week, the city reached 300 homicides for the fifth year in a row.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

