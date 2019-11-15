Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old woman whose body was found in northwest Baltimore Thursday.
Officers were called to the 5300 Grist Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of a questionable death. When they arrived, they found the woman, Africa Nicole Powell, dead.
Police said her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where her death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma.
Earlier this week, the city reached 300 homicides for the fifth year in a row.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
