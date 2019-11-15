Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in southwest Baltimore Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the 4300 block of Seminole Ave. around 4:47 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.
Homicide detectives responded out and are investigating this murder. Detectives have no suspect information and know of no motive.
Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
