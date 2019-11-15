Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a potential social media threat against the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute building made earlier this week.
Police said they learned of the threat Thursday and have since identified the student who made it.
Additional security is at the school Friday, police said.
The situation is being handled according to the school’s code of conduct.
The threat came on the same day a 16-year-old boy opened fire at a high school in southern California, killing two students and injuring three others.
