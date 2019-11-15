By Sean Streicher
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a shooting in Hampden left one man in critical condition Friday night.

It happened right around the corner from The Avenue where several bars and restaurants are located.

Police were called to the 1200 block of W. 36th Street and Falls Road around 8:43 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Detectives said the suspect was seen wearing black and white jogger pants.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

