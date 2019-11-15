  • WJZ 13On Air

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Davion Buster hit four 3-pointers and scored 20, T.J. Atwood added 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Lamar dominated the first half beat Mount St. Mary’s 76-61 on Friday night.

V.J. Holmes added 12 points and five assists for the Cardinals (3-1). Ellis Jefferson had 10 points and three steals off the bench.

Reserve Vado Morse had 17 points to lead the Mountaineers (1-3). Nana Opoku added seven rebounds.

Lamar shot 53% from the floor, while holding Mount St. Mary’s to 43% shooting overall and 30% (8 of 27) from 3-point range.

