



If you make it to the third date, you have a sexy date night spot in Baltimore.

According to Esquire Magazine, Le Comptoir du Vin is the “sexiest third-date spot in America.”

“Baltimore (yeah, Baltimore) can now make rightful claim to having the sexiest third-date spot in America,” Esquire’s Jeff Gordinier wrote.

The Station North French-inspired bistro was featured as no. 18 on Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America in 2019. Twenty-one restaurants from around the country made the list.

“If you have grown weary of “gastronomy” and its countless pretenses, this chill, female-fronted hangout might be your end-of-the-decade antidote. Natural wines get generous pours. Chewy sourdough, baked in-house and drenched obscenely in olive oil, begs for a schmear of chicken livers tickled with Madeira,” Gordinier said.

It’s not the first time Le Comptoir du Vin has made a national best restaurants list.

In September, Bon Appétit listed the bistro on its Hot 10 List.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant thanked Esquire for the honor.

“One of our goals from the very beginning was to create a space where simple ingredients could shine and a delicious meal could be enjoyed without pomp and circumstance,” the post said.

Alewife in Richmond, Virginia was ranked no. 6, Kith/Kin in D.C. was no. 9 and Green Almond Pantry in D.C. was no. 21.

Le Comptoir du Vin is located at 1729 Maryland Avenue.