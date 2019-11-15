WATCH LIVEOusted Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Students and parents in Anne Arundel County will see a heightened police presence at public schools Friday, a day after a deadly shooting at a southern California high school, school officials said.

Officials said the change is not related to any threat and is being done to alleviate any potential anxiety caused by the California shooting, which left two students dead and three others injured.

So far, it’s unclear if any other Maryland schools are increasing security in the wake of the shooting.

