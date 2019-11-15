Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Students and parents in Anne Arundel County will see a heightened police presence at public schools Friday, a day after a deadly shooting at a southern California high school, school officials said.
Officials said the change is not related to any threat and is being done to alleviate any potential anxiety caused by the California shooting, which left two students dead and three others injured.
In the wake of yesterday’s school shooting in California, parents, staff, and students may see a more visible police presence near schools today. This effort by our partners in the Police Department is to help relieve any anxiety that may exist. THERE IS NO THREAT TO ANY SCHOOL.
— AACPS (@AACountySchools) November 15, 2019
So far, it’s unclear if any other Maryland schools are increasing security in the wake of the shooting.
