BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested in a sting in Anne Arundel County Thursday.
The county police’s gang and firearms investigation unit along with the Maryland State Police executed a search warrant on a home in the 200 block of Old Riverside Road in Brooklyn Park.
Officers found a loaded handgun, ammunition, a small amount of suspected marijuana and CDS paraphernalia inside the home. The gun was not stolen, but suspect Michael Lamont Foreman is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Foreman was charged with firearm possession with a felony conviction, illegal possession of a firearm, CDS- possession of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition.
Richawn Latisha Taylor, the woman inside the home, was found to have an active warrant.
Taylor was charged on the warrant service.
Both were taken to the Northern District for processing.
