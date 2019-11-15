Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Nicole Williams to the Maryland House of Delegates to replace former Delegate Tawanna Gaines, who resigned in October amid a wire fraud charge.
Williams, who works as counsel at an area law firm, was recommended by the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee to represent District 22, Hogan’s office said.
“I am confident that Nicole Williams will represent the citizens of Prince George’s County admirably in her new role as state delegate,” Hogan said in a statement.
Gaines pleaded guilty earlier this month to using more than $22,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses. She could face up to 20 years in prison.
Anitra Edmond, Gaines’ campaign committee treasurer, also pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
