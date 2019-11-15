Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A former Towson University student charged with raping a fellow student has been released from jail on his own recognizance ahead of a court hearing later this month.
Online court records show Onyekachukwu Igwilo, 20, is on home detention; he is due back in court on November 25.
Igwilo was charged in September with sexual assault a fellow student in a university residence hall while they were watching a movie. Police said he then held the victim down by her neck and raped her.
As part of his release order, Igwilo is not allowed to have any contact with the victim or go near the university.
Following the assault, university officials pledged to hire more police officers and mental health professionals.
