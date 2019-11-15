Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters are working to rescue two people trapped after a vehicle overturned on the outer loop of I-695 Friday night.
The incident is between Harford Road and Bel Air Road.
#bcofd WORKING RESCUE I695 Outerloop btwn Harford Rd & Belair Rd// FD on scene of vehicle roll over with 2 people trapped// extent of injuries unknown. DT2046^TF
November 16, 2019
No word yet on any injuries.
