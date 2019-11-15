  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore, Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore News, crash, I-695, Local TV, outer loop, Talkers

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters are working to rescue two people trapped after a vehicle overturned on the outer loop of I-695 Friday night.

The incident is between Harford Road and Bel Air Road.

No word yet on any injuries.

