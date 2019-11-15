Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have arrested three men, all from the Baltimore area, in connection with the theft of more than $400,000 in scrap metal over several months in Montgomery County.
The suspects, Larry Beasley, 69, Anthony Coles, 51, and Raymond Mason, 31, are each charged with theft over $100,000.
Investigators say they were contracted to take scrap metal from a company in Rockville to the Port of Baltimore, but were actually stealing and selling much of the scrap metal themselves.
