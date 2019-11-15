  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland State Police, Scrap Metal, scrap metal arrests, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have arrested three men, all from the Baltimore area, in connection with the theft of more than $400,000 in scrap metal over several months in Montgomery County.

The suspects, Larry Beasley, 69, Anthony Coles, 51, and Raymond Mason, 31, are each charged with theft over $100,000.

Investigators say they were contracted to take scrap metal from a company in Rockville to the Port of Baltimore, but were actually stealing and selling much of the scrap metal themselves.

Comments