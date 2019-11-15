



The family of slain Baltimore police Detective Sean Suiter demanded justice on the second anniversary of his death. Their loud chants of “His life mattered” could be heard at City Hall—but they received no response from elected leaders.

Suiter was shot with his own service weapon in West Baltimore while on duty in 2017.

It happened the day before he was scheduled to testify in front of a grand jury in a police corruption case. An independent investigation ordered by the Baltimore police department determined his death was a suicide—and a Maryland State Police review upheld the findings. However, the city state’s attorney’s office says the investigation remains open, and Suiter’s loved ones maintain he was murdered.

Police have declined to make the state police review available. It did not consider new evidence. The FBI has declined to take the case.

Outside city hall, family and their supporters came together Friday afternoon before a candlelight vigil. Suiter’s widow Nicole told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the support gives her hope. “I’m here with my children fighting for justice,” she said.

Nicole Suiter said investigators never spoke to her about her husband’s state of mind. She said there were no signs he was suicidal.

Jeremy Eldridge, a friend of Sean Suiter and the attorney representing his family, sharply criticized the lack of any police or city officials at the vigil.

“We have three investigations that taxpayers paid for that got us no results and more confusion,” Eldridge said. “I want everyone to look around today and tell me where are the police today? Where are the people who said they were his friends? I want you to look around and tell me where the mayor is. I want you to tell me where the commissioner is. I want you to tell me where the president of the city council is—because I assure you they’re all standing behind me looking out of the damn windows.”

Commissioner Michael Harrison said last week the investigation was closed, but then backtracked and said he “could have used a better choice of words” after State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said the case was still open.

The medical examiner has ruled Suiter’s death a homicide. “There’s still a few action items that are underway that we’re working on,” Commissioner Harrison told WYPR radio Thursday. He declined multiple interview requests from WJZ.

“Where are the answers? Because people know things. I implore anyone who knows anything to come forward,” said Suiter family friend Shannon Granville.

Others speaking at the anniversary vigil Friday included Suiter’s youngest daughter Zharia. She recalled learning her father was shot. “It was a call that shook me to my then-14-year-old core,” she said.

Suiter’s daughter Damira told the crowd there’s no doubt in her mind this was murder. “This is not how you care for your fallen,” she said. “We don’t murder them repeatedly and then neglect their families.”