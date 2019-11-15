Comments
FOREST HILL, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old man with a cognitive impairment.
Tony Rouse was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday in Forest Hill in Harford County, officials said. There was a possible sighting of him in Myersville in Frederick County Friday around 11 a.m.
Rouse is five-foot-eight, weighs 200 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid long-sleeved collared shirt, jeans, navy blue tennis shoes and eyeglasses, officials said.
He drives a dark green 2016 Subaru Outback with Maryland tag 16276CF.
Anyone who sees him should call police at 410-838-4104 or 911.
