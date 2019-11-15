Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for negligent manslaughter in a 2018 crash near Annapolis that left two people dead, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Terrance Sellman, 47, pleaded guilty in September to two counts of negligent manslaughter in the crash.
Officials said he was driving the wrong way just before 1 a.m. on U.S. Route 50 near Rowe Boulevard on September 2, 2018, when he hit a motorcycle head-on, killing both riders, Donald Tyner and Janell McDougald.
Sellman reportedly tried to walk away from the scene and did not realize he had been in a crash. Officials said he had a blood alcohol content of just under twice the legal limit.
