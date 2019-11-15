



Baltimore-based fitness apparel retailer Under Armour is defending its disclosures and accounting practices amid a report it borrowed from future quarters to hide slowing demand.

As first reported by The Wall Street Journal, the company could face a criminal investigation into the ways former executives used a variety of tactics to make sales numbers appear better than they were.

On October 22, the company’s founder and CEO Kevin Plank announced he was stepping down at the beginning of 2020.

“As we have stated previously, we firmly believe that our disclosures and our accounting practices have been entirely appropriate,” the company said in a statement to WJZ Friday afternoon. “Our management and board of directors have reviewed this matter extensively over the past two and a half years and stand by the Company’s financial reporting.”

The company said it cannot comment further, citing an ongoing investigation.

Under Armour’s full statement reads: