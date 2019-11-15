Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very pleasant and mild end to the week, as we hit a warmer 55 degrees.
Later tonight, another cold front will cross the region and turn our winds back to the north, which will allow colder air to filter in overnight.
Clouds should give way to at least some sun Saturday, but it will be chilly and breezy as well with a high around 43.
Sunday, lots of clouds and that breeze will continue to make for a rather chilly and cool Ravens game with a high of 43 as well.
Have a good weekend! Bob Turk
